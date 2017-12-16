Vancouver Closes Out 2017 Cruise Season

The final ship set to sail during the 2017 season will depart from Vancouver on Saturday, marking the end of the 31st consecutive cruise season at Canada Place terminal at the Port of Vancouver.

In 2017, Vancouver welcomed almost 843,000 cruise passengers on 236 vessel visits, which was up 2 percent, the port said.

“As a top global destination, Vancouver continues to attract a wide spectrum of cruise lines and passengers from around the world and has increasingly become the homeport of choice for Alaska-bound cruises,” said Peter Xotta, vice president of planning and operations at the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority.

The Star Princess was the first ship to kick off the 2017 season and is also the last, having called on Canada Place 17 times this year, according to the port.

The ship is fresh off a drydock at Seaspan Shipyards.

”Seaspan Shipyards’ successful completion of work on the Star Princess demonstrates the capabilities of Canada’s shipbuilding and marine industries. Our company is proud to support the cruise industry while providing highly-skilled jobs for Canadians. We anticipate that this will remain an important part of our business in the years to come,” said Brian Carter, President & CEO of Seaspan Shipyards.