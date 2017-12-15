Scenic Selects VIKAND as Medical Consultant

VIKAND Medical Solutions announced that it has been selected by Scenic as medical consultants for the new Scenic Eclipse.

“We are pleased to engage with VIKAND to help us manage the challenging environment of maritime medical care on a global basis. Their experienced team will ensure that our ship’s medical crew are supported and receive advice as to the appropriateness of care, Standard Operating Procedures, and medical equipment maintenance,” said Hans Heger, vice president at Scenic.

“It is wonderful to be working with the team at Scenic Luxury Cruises and their diverse fleet of vessels ranging from expeditions to cruise and long-range ferry services. They have a large and dynamic business, and our team looks forward to supporting them with medical advice and services,” said Peter Hult, CEO at VIKAND.

VIKAND will provide medical design consulting during the building phase and develop standard operating procedures to achieve efficiency, quality, and uniformity for their medical operations, according to a statement.

Moving forward, VIKAND will also provide management services, equipment calibration and servicing and formulary management.