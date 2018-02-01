Cruise Traffic Up for Monterey, California

In Monterey, California, tendering opportunities in 2017 saw 10 cruise ships visit the coastal town, in addition to a three-day call from The World.

It is a big increase from 2016, when Monterey only had two calls, which was down from six in 2015. The increase last year was attributed to new calls from Princess, which added Monterey as a transit port on the West Coast.

“There are two basic time periods when ships visit, spring and fall, when companies are moving from their northern cruise routes down to the south,” said Brian D. Nelson, marine operations specialist for the City of Monterey. “This is advantageous to extending the tourist season into normally quiet times in Monterey.”

Only one cruise ship is allowed per day, and there are two designated anchorage areas.