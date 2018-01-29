Sept-Iles Expanding Shore Ex Portfolio

Sept-Îles leapt into action to host the Queen Mary 2 on two weeks notice in October, when speed restrictions in the Saint Lawrence caused the iconic ocean liner to modify her itinerary.

The visit closed a five-ship season for the Canadian transit port, which is expecting to increase its passenger arrivals number by over 100 percent this year.

“We are heading toward a record year in 2018. Our partners are actively working on the expansion of our shore excursion portfolio,” commented Marie-Eve Duguay, executive director of Destination Sept-Îles.

Also, a new cruise terminal is planned in time for the fall foliage season this year.

Among the port’s targeted growth areas are winter calls.

“Our untamed and vast nature is very rich and accessible; we can offer adventure and outdoor experiences for every season. We have adopted a five-year growth plan, based on a new service promise, which is to offer an authentic experience where our people, proud of their history and their cultural diversity, warmly welcome passengers in a vast and accessible natural environment,” Duguay added.

