Saguenay Ready for Record 2018 Cruise Season

The Queen Mary 2 and a first-ever visit from the Disney Magic will make up a star-studded, record-shattering 60-call season for 2018. After starting with its first call in 2006, the Canadian port has come out of nowhere to become a key destination on almost any Saint Lawrence itinerary.

The Crown Princess concluded the Saguenay cruise ship season in 2017, calling on October 27 with some 3,114 passengers aboard, according to a statement. Of note, 19 ships docked in 12 days between September 29 and October 12 – peak foliage season.

On October 6, the port saw some 6,000 passengers in one day. Another highlight was the length of the average call increasing to 15 hours and 25 minutes, compared to just eight hours in 2016.