Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking

Saguenay Ready for Record 2018 Cruise Season

Triple cruise call day in Saguenay

The Queen Mary 2 and a first-ever visit from the Disney Magic will make up a star-studded, record-shattering 60-call season for 2018. After starting with its first call in 2006, the Canadian port has come out of nowhere to become a key destination on almost any Saint Lawrence itinerary. 

The Crown Princess concluded the Saguenay cruise ship season in 2017, calling on October 27 with some 3,114 passengers aboard, according to a statement. Of note, 19 ships docked in 12 days between September 29 and October 12 – peak foliage season.

On October 6, the port saw some 6,000 passengers in one day. Another highlight was the length of the average call increasing to 15 hours and 25 minutes, compared to just eight hours in 2016.

 

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Coca Cola

More from Cruise Industry News

April 22, 2018
Valletta

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Vigor

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 247,812 Berths | $61 Billion | View.

Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine

Latest Magazine Issue | Spring 2018

CIN Spring 2018

In This Edition:

Itinerary Planning

Luxury Market

Caribbean

Food + Beverage

Executive Profiles

Expedition

Drydocks

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Cruise Industry News Annual Report
Cruise Industry News Drydocking Report