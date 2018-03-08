Saint-Pierre et Miquelon: Traffic Trending Up

Saint-Pierre et Miquelon is seeing cruise traffic grow. Seventeen calls in 2017 included the likes of the Silver Explorer, Silver Whisper and Silver Muse in addition to Adventure Canada, Lindblad Expeditions and One Ocean Expeditions.

2018 is trending the same way, according to Beatrice Lescoublet, tourism development officer. She said the town was built around the port and most key destinations were about a 20 minute walk from the pier.

The destination also serves as a key international stop-over for Canadian itineraries with its French soil.

