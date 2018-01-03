Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Baie-Comeau Set for New Infrastructure

The Seabourn Quest anchored in Baie Comeau

Baie-Comeau will have a new gangway system for the 2018 season that makes the port a better fit for larger ships, according to Claudy Ann Morency, cruise coordinator.

The port received some 10 calls in 2017, which will surge to 21 calls in 2018, including two visits by the Disney Magic.

A semi-permanent structure was added for the 2017 season that gives passengers a place to rest, with entertainment on site as well as a festive welcome.

“We would love to have more summer calls as well as new winter calls,” said Morency. “We are currently working on a winter tour proposal.”

---

Get an in-depth, behind the scenes look at the North America cruise market and the ports that make it happen in the 2017-2018 Winter edition Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine. Subscribe today.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

More from Cruise Industry News

April 22, 2018
Valletta

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

San Diego

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 247,812 Berths | $61 Billion | View.

Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking

Latest Magazine Issue | Spring 2018

CIN Spring 2018

In This Edition:

Itinerary Planning

Luxury Market

Caribbean

Food + Beverage

Executive Profiles

Expedition

Drydocks

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Cruise Industry News Annual Report
Cruise Industry News Executive Guide