Baie-Comeau Set for New Infrastructure

Baie-Comeau will have a new gangway system for the 2018 season that makes the port a better fit for larger ships, according to Claudy Ann Morency, cruise coordinator.

The port received some 10 calls in 2017, which will surge to 21 calls in 2018, including two visits by the Disney Magic.

A semi-permanent structure was added for the 2017 season that gives passengers a place to rest, with entertainment on site as well as a festive welcome.

“We would love to have more summer calls as well as new winter calls,” said Morency. “We are currently working on a winter tour proposal.”

