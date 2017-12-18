Cruise Industry News 101

Norwegian Recognizes Chinese Travel Partners with Shanghai Event

A Joyful FutureOn the heels of announcing 2018 deployment for the Norwegian Joy, the company gathered its leading travel partners for a night of festivities and awards in Shanghai at the St. Regis last week.

David Herrera, president of China for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, was on hand to lead the dinner and event, which included a signing ceremony welcoming some 29 new travel partners for 2018, who will distribute Norwegian, Regent and Oceania products.

Awards were handed out to the top performing agents by Chinese region, also including top performers in selling overseas packages. There were additionally best partner and best contribution awards, with some 35 travel agencies taking home some level of recognition.

