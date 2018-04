Abou Merhi Cruises announced its 2018 deployment, sailing week-long cruises starting on June 24 from Beirut on the 330-passenger Med Queen (Orient Queen II).

The company will offer Sunday departures, and is the only cruise line actively targeting the Lebanese source market.

The itineraries are visa-free for the local source market.

The new cruise program includes calls include Alanya, Rhodes, Mykonos, Santorini and Marmaris.