Windstar Appoints James Griffiths to Role of Expedition Captain

Windstar Cruises has announced the appointment of veteran Captain James Griffiths to the new position of Expedition Captain.

In this new capacity, Griffiths is overseeing the creation, development and implementation of the line’s new Signature Expeditions program.

Griffiths joined Windstar in 2014 as captain of the Wind Spirit. Prior to that he worked for many years in the expedition industry operating expedition ships at senior management levels in some of the most remote areas of the world, according to a statement.

Griffiths was named captain of the Star Legend during her 2015 season. It's the same ship that will debut the Signature Expeditions program in Alaska in May of 2018.

As Expedition Captain, Griffiths’ new position puts him in charge of overseeing all aspects of Windstar’s Signature Expeditions program, the company said.

As a key part of the program, Griffiths has personally assembled an expedition team of naturalists who will guide guests on their Alaska vacations.

“We are fortunate to have Captain Griffiths amongst our ranks and are thrilled to place him in this role leading the creation and development of our brand new Signature Expeditions program,” commented President John Delaney. “Captain Griffiths’ experience with vessels of prestige and breadth of knowledge of the expedition, nautical and maritime industries is most impressive. Many of our guests have sailed with Captain Griffiths and know him as a delightful, accomplished, and down-to-earth leader, interested in sharing his life experiences with others. We are delighted to have him on our management team.”

Griffiths’ career has provided him with a wide variety of roles at sea, notably as Captain of the National Geographic Explorer and Senior Master of the National Geographic Orion during her maiden Antarctic Peninsular Season. Griffiths also spent 11 years working aboard Cunard Line ships being appointed Chief Officer at age 25 onboard the Queen Mary 2.

Griffiths was educated in the U.K. and holds multiple degrees and designations from the Warsash Maritime Academy in Southampton, Middlesex University and the Nautical Institute in London, and Lloyds Maritime Academy in Kent. Griffiths is a native of South Wales where he resides when not traveling for work or leisure. Griffiths operates from the fleet and at Windstar’s headquarters in downtown Seattle.