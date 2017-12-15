Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking

Nisomar Partners with NCLH for Chile Launch

Norwegian Cruise Line's Escape

Nisomar announced it has signed a new services partnership agreement with Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings for the 2017-2018 cruise season in Chile.

Following the new agreement, Nisomar South America will provide "launch services" to the company’s three brands across ten Chilean ports including pilot embarkation/disembarkation, berthing assistance, liaison with local port authorities and service launches for each visit.

The ports include Arica, Iquique, Coquimbo, San Antonio, Puerto Montt, Puerto Chacabuco, Punta Arenas and Posesion Bay. 

Jaime Otero, Regional Managing Director, Nisomar South America, said at the agreement signing: “As a new business we are extremely pleased to sign our first launch services agreement with Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings - which has such an excellent reputation worldwide and look forward to an extremely successful season.”

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Cruise Industry News Drydocking Report

More from Cruise Industry News

April 22, 2018
Crew Connect

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

San Diego

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 247,812 Berths | $61 Billion | View.

Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine

Latest Magazine Issue | Spring 2018

CIN Spring 2018

In This Edition:

Itinerary Planning

Luxury Market

Caribbean

Food + Beverage

Executive Profiles

Expedition

Drydocks

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Mapei
Cruise Industry News Drydocking Report