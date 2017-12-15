Nisomar Partners with NCLH for Chile Launch

Nisomar announced it has signed a new services partnership agreement with Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings for the 2017-2018 cruise season in Chile.

Following the new agreement, Nisomar South America will provide "launch services" to the company’s three brands across ten Chilean ports including pilot embarkation/disembarkation, berthing assistance, liaison with local port authorities and service launches for each visit.

The ports include Arica, Iquique, Coquimbo, San Antonio, Puerto Montt, Puerto Chacabuco, Punta Arenas and Posesion Bay.

Jaime Otero, Regional Managing Director, Nisomar South America, said at the agreement signing: “As a new business we are extremely pleased to sign our first launch services agreement with Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings - which has such an excellent reputation worldwide and look forward to an extremely successful season.”