Cruise Traffic Up in El Salvador

El Salvador Tourism reported a100 percent increase in the amount of cruise ship arrivals over 2016

El Salvador has two main ports: Acajutla on the Pacific coast and La Unión on the eastern coast in the Gulf of Fonseca.

In 2017, 33 percent of El Salvador’s international cruise arrivals came from North America, the second largest amount of visitors behind Asia at 38 percent, according to a statement.

“We are pleased to see an increase in cruise ship arrivals and passengers visiting El Salvador,” says Rhina Reyes, General Manager, El Salvador Tourism Board. “Once a vessel docks at Acajutla, travelers have an endless array of activities available, including climbing the Santa Ana Volcano, surfing at a the county’s famous black sand beach Playa El Tunco or discovering Panchimalco, one of El Salvador’s colonial cities, all of which are all only two hours or less from the port by car.”

Acajutla offers three wharves with eight berths with the capacity to accommodate ships up to 270 meters in length. Several cruise lines included Acajutla and La Union on their voyages this year, including Princess Cruises, Silversea Expeditions, Saga Cruises and Azamara Club Cruises.

Recently, Silversea Expeditions will include a Pacific coast for the first time in history next year with a 12-day sailing from Fuerte Amador, Panama to Puerto Quetzal, Guatemala, exploreing the coasts of El Salvador, with two nights at port. The sailing takes place April 4-16, 2018.