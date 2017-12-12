Eurodam Scores Perfect Again

Holland America Line's Eurodam earned its 13th consecutive perfect score of 100 on a surprise routine United States Public Health (USPH) inspection conducted by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), according to a statement from the Seattle-based cruise line.

This is the third perfect score for the Eurodam in 2017 and continues the six-year run of perfect scores that is still setting records in both company history and the cruise industry, the company said.

The ship's unannounced USPH inspection was held Dec. 3, 2017, during a turnaround at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, at the start of a seven-day Caribbean cruise. This score of 100 follows sister ships Koningsdam and Oosterdam achieving perfect scores in March 2017.

"With each new perfect score Eurodam's entire team clearly demonstrates their pride and commitment to excellence and to continuing their amazing streak of perfect scores that raises the bar in the industry," said Orlando Ashford, president of Holland America Line. "Receiving a perfect USPH score on an unannounced inspection is not easy, yet the team on Eurodam certainly makes it look that way year after year. We all know what a tremendous effort it takes to get that 100. Congratulations to everyone on Eurodam."

Over the past four years, Holland America Line ships have achieved a perfect score of 100 more than 22 times.