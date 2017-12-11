Brodosplit Lays Keel for Hondius Expedition Vessel

Brodosplit Keel Laying

Brodosplit Shipyard in Croatia has laid the keel for Hull No. 484, the M/V Hondius for Oceanwide Expeditions.

The new polar expedition cruise ship will launch into service in early 2019, and is being built to Polar Code 6 specifications, according to the shipyard.

Brodosplit Keel Laying

"Construction of passenger ships is the segment where European and Croatian shipyards can compete. This project has definitely positioned Brodosplit in polar expedition vessels market," said Tomislav Debeljak, CEO of Brodosplit.

The vessel will be 107 meters long, with a breadth of 17.6 meters and it will be equipped with two main engines for a total of 4,200 kW and a service speed of 15 knots for 196 passengers. 

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Coca Cola

More from Cruise Industry News

April 22, 2018
Valletta

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Vigor

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 247,812 Berths | $61 Billion | View.

Cruise Industry News 101

Latest Magazine Issue | Spring 2018

CIN Spring 2018

In This Edition:

Itinerary Planning

Luxury Market

Caribbean

Food + Beverage

Executive Profiles

Expedition

Drydocks

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Cruise Industry News Caribbean Cruise Trends
Cruise Industry News Annual Report