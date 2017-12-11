Crystal: 2017 IMO Award for Exceptional Bravery at Sea

Crystal Cruises Vice Captain Damir Rikanovic and Marina Team Leader Kurt Dreyer, serving on the Crystal Esprit, have been recognized with Certificates of Commendation by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) at the 2017 IMO Award for Exceptional Bravery at Sea.

Rikanovic and Dreyer were acknowledged for their bravery and selflessness in helping to save 12 French nationals – three children and nine adults – from a distressed catamaran off the coast of the Seychelles during stormy weather on Feb. 16.

“Genting Cruise Lines is extremely proud of Mr. Rikanovic and Mr. Dreyer for their roles in the rescue operation in the Seychelles. It is due to their courage and determination that 12 people have been able to return to their families and loved ones from what could have been a potentially terrible disaster,” said Fleet Captain Gustaf Grönberg, SVP Marine Operation & Newbuilding, Genting Hong Kong. “It is our goal to continue to nurture and develop our staff both onboard our vessels and on the ground to ensure that our company is represented by the best representatives possible.”