NCLH Set For New York Stock Exchange Move

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings has announced the pending transfer of its ordinary shares from the Nasdaq Global Select Market to the New York Stock Exchange, according to a statement.

The company expects to begin trading on the NYSE on December 19, 2017, under its current ticker symbol “NCLH”.

“We are pleased to partner with the New York Stock Exchange as the new home for our stock listing and look forward to joining the collection of preeminent companies listed on the exchange,” said Frank Del Rio, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings. “This move marks the latest initiative in our continuous drive to increase our Company’s profile in the marketplace and enhance shareholder value by drawing on the NYSE’s unique competencies and capabilities which make it the ideal listing platform for our Company. We are grateful for the support Nasdaq has provided us over the last five years since our successful IPO and our inclusion in the prestigious Nasdaq-100."

“We are delighted to welcome Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings to the NYSE community,” said NYSE President, Tom Farley. “As the operator of three award-winning cruise brands -- Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises -- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings has been creating treasured vacation memories for its guests for over 50 years. We are committed to a long-term partnership with Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and its shareholders and look forward to being a valued partner in the company’s future growth by providing the highest quality markets and services.”