The Port of San Diego is presenting its annual San Diego Bay Parade of Lights on Sunday, Dec. 10 and Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. The event is expected to feature approximately 80 vessels festively lit for the holiday season and free public viewing areas with seating.

The parade is sponsored by the port through its Tidelands Activation Program. It is one of 72 sponsored events taking place during fiscal year 2018. The events are community-based, representing many diverse interests and take place in all of the port’s member cities.

Residents and visitors of the region are welcomed to experience the display, the port said in a prepared statement.

This year, the parade kicks off at 5 p.m. both Sundays at Shelter Island. The route proceeds to Harbor Island, the North Embarcadero area, Seaport Village, Cesar Chavez Park and then turns south to the Ferry Landing on Coronado. The entire procession takes about two hours, typically ending around 7 p.m.

The ideal viewing areas include Shelter Island Park, Harbor Island Park, Spanish Landing Park, Embarcadero Marina Parks North and South, and Coronado Tidelands Park.

There will be free refreshments at the Cesar Chavez Pier location. Both the Harbor Island and Broadway Pier viewing locations will have food and beverages available for purchase. Musical