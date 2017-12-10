Enhanced Benefits Through Crystal’s Elite Partner Program

Crystal Serenity

Crystal Cruises is enhancing its Elite Partner Program, as per a company press release. Starting with 2018, the incentive program for travel professionals will also include customized direct marketing campaigns and complimentary voyages up to 60-days prior to voyage departure date.

The program is open to all agents that qualify and includes tiered incentive levels that increase commissions and add travel rewards and other resources with increased sales.

Crystal also assists agents grow their business with a team of Strategic Business Development Managers (SBDMs) and will introduce an online Partner Resource Center and expanded Travel Agent University.

The Elite Partner Program qualifies agents for Bronze, Silver, Gold or Diamond tiers, with Diamond tier agents earning participation in Crystal’s annual sales gala. Top agents will also have access to the Elite Partner Desk—a dedicated phone resource supported by Crystal’s specialists.

