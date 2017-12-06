Princess to Offer 2019 Caribbean Summer Program

Princess Cruises will continue offering summer Caribbean cruising from Florida in 2019, with seven-day Eastern Caribbean and seven-day Western Caribbean itineraries aboard the Caribbean Princess, according to the company.



The May through July 2019 summer season features 17 cruise departures roundtrip from Ft. Lauderdale, visiting seven countries on four unique itineraries including our East/West Adventurer which combines seven-day itineraries into an immersive 14-day voyage.

"With our return to the Caribbean in summer 2019, we're delivering to our guests the best family cruise vacation available to sun-drenched destinations where enriching adventures and island life await," said Jan Swartz Princess Cruises and Carnival Australia group president.