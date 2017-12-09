Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

Seabourn Brings K+M Chocolate to its Fleet

K+M ChocolateSeabourn is bringing K+M Chocolate products to its ships to elevate the standards of its evening turndown service, according to a company release.

K+M Chocolate is a high quality product developed by Michelin-starred Chef Thomas Keller and Italian olive oil producer Armando Manni, the company said.

Chef Thomas Keller is also a culinary partner for Seabourn.

The custom chocolate flavors created for Seabourn are hand-crafted in Napa Valley, California and include: hazelnut milk chocolate, milk chocolate, smoked chili milk chocolate, blood orange milk chocolate, sea salt dark chocolate, and cherry milk chocolate.

The roll out starts fleet-wide in early 2018. 

