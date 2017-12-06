Port of San Francisco: Waterfront Retail Space Available

The Port of San Francisco is soliciting proposals from qualified respondents for the development and operation of restaurant opportunities located at Pier 33½ and Pier 40.

Pier 33½ is adjacent to Alcatraz Landing, which attracts over 1.6 million visitors per year, thus representing an opportunity for culinary innovators, hospitality groups and/or restaurant operators to take advantage of the natural foot traffic passing this location daily, the port said.

Pier 40 is part of South Beach Harbor, a full service marina, and San Francisco’s largest harbor for kayaks and privately-owned vessels. Also in close proximity to AT&T Park, which attracts over 3.9 million visitors per year, and just over a mile from the Ferry Building, the port stated that the new operator will have the opportunity to create a new family friendly restaurant for by tourists and residents alike.

Interested parties are invited to attend an RFP informational conference and site visit on Friday, Dec. 15.

The Queen’s Louisiana Po Boy Café recently opened its new venue at Pier 33. Owned by Danielle (pictured) and Troy Reese, they serve creole and cajun food. This is their second location in the city, after launching their first café in 2009.