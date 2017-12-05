Global Ports Names Colin Murphy Regional Coordinator Americas

Global Ports Holding plc (GPH) has announced the appointment of Colin Murphy as regional coordinator, Americas. Based in South Florida, Murphy will work to deliver GPH’s strategy of acquiring cruise ports in the region as it seeks to expand its existing footprint of 14 ports in eight countries, according to a prepared statement. GPH describes itself as the world’s largest independent cruise port operator.

Murphy was previously with Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) where he most recently held the role of senior vice president, destination and strategic development, during which time he oversaw projects including the development of Harvest Caye in Belize and the Bell Street terminal expansion in Seattle. In this role, Murphy was also charged with negotiating and managing all of NCLH’s major port agreements, as well as relevant political relationships that impacted the ports’ operations.

Before his 19-year career with NCLH, Murphy worked at several major US tour operators, including Collette Vacations and Vantage Deluxe World Travel in Boston. Further relevant experience includes roles as chairman and vice-chairman of the operations committee at the Florida Caribbean Cruise Association and as a member of CLIA’s global ports committee.

"I am delighted that Colin is joining GPH. His experience and expertise are a perfect fit for our ambitious expansion strategy in the Americas, as set out at IPO. As we look to collaborate with local and national governments in the region regarding possible cruise port acquisitions and development, Colin is perfectly placed to assist in negotiations on the ground,” commented Emre Saym, CEO of GPH.

GPH has an established presence in the Mediterranean, Atlantic and Asia-Pacific regions, including extensive commercial port operations in Turkey and Montenegro. The company operates 14 ports in eight countries, providing services for 7.8 million passengers reaching a market share of 25% in the Mediterranean annually.