Star Pisces to Drydock in Shenzhen

China's shipyards continue to make inroads into the cruise industry as Star Cruises will drydock the Star Pisces for a 19-day refit period in January at facility in Shenzhen.

MJM Group has secured a massive interior refurbishment contract for the job, the company's first such project in China, according to a statement. The work will span 15 separate areas and five decks of the 1990-built ship.

MJM Group Chief Executive Mr Gary Annett commented: “We have been working hard to break into the Chinese market and are delighted to announce our first drydock contract in China which is particularly opportune, given that the UK-China Regional Leaders Summit was held in Belfast at the weekend. Northern Ireland has had a long maritime industry and MJM Group is proud to represent our industry within the Chinese marketplace.”