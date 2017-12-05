Cruise Industry News 101

Star Pisces to Drydock in Shenzhen

Star Pisces

China's shipyards continue to make inroads into the cruise industry as Star Cruises will drydock the Star Pisces for a 19-day refit period in January at facility in Shenzhen.

MJM Group has secured a massive interior refurbishment contract for the job, the company's first such project in China, according to a statement. The work will span 15 separate areas and five decks of the 1990-built ship.

MJM Group Chief Executive Mr Gary Annett commented: “We have been working hard to break into the Chinese market and are delighted to announce our first drydock contract in China which is  particularly opportune, given that the UK-China Regional Leaders Summit was held in Belfast at the weekend. Northern Ireland has had a long maritime industry and MJM Group is proud to represent our industry within the Chinese marketplace.”

 

