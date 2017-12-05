New Marseille Drydock Inaugurated

A ribbon cutting took place earlier this week to mark the official inauguration of the new Drydock No. 10 in Marseille Port.

It marks the official opening of the biggest drydock in the Mediterranean, and one of the biggest in the world. Drydockings at the facility have already taken place with ships from AIDA, Costa and MSC.

The event was organized by Chantier Naval de Marseille and the Marseille Fos Port Authority.

The ceremony was hosted by Jacques Hardelay, CEO of Chantier Navale de Marseille and Christine Cabau Woehrel, President of the Directory Port of Marseille Fos-Chief Executive Officer of Marseille Fos Port Authority, and was marked by the presence of Madame Marie-Emmanuelle Assidon, the Prefet of the region Provence Alpes Côte d’Azur, Renaud Muselier, President of the Region Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur, Jean Claude Gaudin, Mayor of Marseille and President of the Metropole Marseille-Aix Provence, Ferdinando Garré CEO of San Giorgio del Porto, parent company of Chantier Naval de Marseille and the CEO of Costa Group Michael Thamm.

“With this inauguration, we officially kick start a new development phase for our business and for the city of Marseille. When San Giorgio del Porto arrived here in July 2010, we took over an area that had largely suffered from the crisis, but thanks to our determination and to the vision of the Port and the local authorities, we have relaunched the ship repair industry in Marseille. Now we can work to consolidate and further develop our activities as we can finally exploit the full potential of these infrastructures, turning Chantier Naval de Marseille into a key logistical hub for all kind of vessels” said Ferdinando Garrè, CEO of San Giorgio del Porto, parent company of CNdM and headquartered in Genoa, Italy. “This is a moment of great joy and pride for me and for San Giorgio del Porto as a whole as we become one of the key players of the economic relaunch of the port of Marseille”.

The new drydock is 465 meters long and 85 meters wide. Ten cruise ships are scheduled to enter the drydock in 2018, according to a statement.

“With the to day inauguration of the dock 10, CNdM has at his disposal an unique industrial means in Mediterranee which will give the capability to offer to his Customers a very high level of services and added values for all type of vessels in order to manage the most complex works on board with their own personal and the strong technologic competences of the local network.” said Jacques Hardelay, President of Chantier Naval de Marseille.