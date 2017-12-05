Royal Princess to Headline Princess' 7 Ship Alaska Program in 2019

Princess Cruises announced its 2019 Alaska season, a monster seven-ship deployment headlined by the debut of the Royal Princess in the market.

The company is celebrating 50 years in Alaska and said it will be the "leader in Alaska for the 2019 season."

Seven Princess Cruises ships will sail to Alaska with the inaugural season of Royal Princess, bringing the largest Princess ship ever to sail the region, the company said.

"Our upcoming 2019 Alaska season marks our 50th year taking guests to this bucket-list destination, that for most is a life-changing experience offering breathtaking scenery and awe-inspiring moments," said Jan Swartz, Princess Cruises president. "In 1969, Princess Italia was our first ship to bring 525 passengers to Alaska. In 2019, we will mark another milestone by bringing Royal Princess, our largest ship ever deployed to this region, with more than 3,500 guests."

The 2019 program also features the first full season of an exclusive treehouse experience at the Mt. McKinley Princess Wilderness Lodge built by Pete Nelson of Animal Planet's Treehouse Masters. In addition, lodge guests will hear first-hand tales from mountain climbers who have conquered Denali as they tell the exhilarating stories of their journey in the Hudson Theater.