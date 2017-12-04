Norwegian Launches Upgraded Mobile App

Norwegian Cruise Line announced the introduction of the next generation of its booked guest mobile application, the Cruise Norwegian app.

“Whether they’re 60 days from their sail date or in the middle of their cruise, the Cruise Norwegian app brings seamless anytime-access to a myriad of onboard offerings, services and activities right into the palms of our guests’ hands,” said Andy Stuart, president and chief executive officer for Norwegian Cruise Line. “Once onboard, the Cruise Norwegian app will allow guests to continue customizing their ideal cruise experience and view or manage their existing account information, allowing them to maximize their time and spend it on the things they enjoy the most.”

The app has the capability to preview and book shore excursions, make dining and entertainment reservations, purchase onboard packages such as dining and beverage packages or special occasion packages before they cruise

Once onboard, guests can use the Cruise Norwegian app for free by connecting to the ship’s WiFi to stay up-to-date on what’s happening onboard, said Norwegian.

The app allows guests to make reservations for shows, book tables at restaurants and also book shore excursions.

Friends and family can stay connected onboard using the Cruise Norwegian app, which features onboard calls and messages for a one-time fee of $9.95.

Calls are available for a fee of $0.79 per minute.

The free Cruise Norwegian app is currently available for use on cruises aboard Norwegian Sky. The new app will be available onboard Norwegian’s newest ship, Norwegian Bliss, when she launches in summer 2018, and will be available fleet wide by year-end 2018.