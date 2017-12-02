Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

Le Havre Ends Season with Artania and Christmas Events

Le HavreLe Havre has reported 129 calls and 397,552 passengers closing out the cruise traffic for 2017, up from 129 calls and 332,515 passengers last year.

The Artania was the last call of the year on Dec. 1 with her passengers being able to enjoy Christmas events ashore, according a statement from the port.

The 14th annual Christmas market features forty stands offering local products, crafts, decorative items and gift ideas.

Also, with more than 100,000 visitors every year, the animated Christmas exhibition in the town hall is one of the major events of the end of year.

