Phoenix Reisen’s Artania Completes Drydock

Completing a three-week, 16 million euro drydock at Lloyd Werft Bremerhaven, Phoenix Reisen’s Artania is sailing a six-day advent cruise, before a coastal Europe cruise, and starts on a world cruise from Marseille on Dec. 21, 2017.

The drydock work included renovation of the spa, various outdoor areas with new deck covering, and stateroom bathrooms with new bath tubs and showers. Among the public room that were renovated were Harry’s Bar and the Atlantik Show Lounge.

Technical work on the 1984-built ship, formerly sailing as the Artemis and Royal Princess, included the installation of a state-of-the art sewage and ballast water treatment plants, as well as new tender boats.