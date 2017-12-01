AIDAnova: Second Engine Room Module Completed for Tow

The second and last engine room module for the AIDAnova, which has been constructed at the Neptun shipyard in Rostock Warnemunde, will be towed to the Meyer Shipyard in Papenburg, starting Dec. 2.

The four deck tall unit is 120 meters long and 42 meters wide and contains the three LNG tanks for the AIDAnova, which is being built in Papenburg.

Two tanks are about 35 meters in length, with a diameter of eight meters, and a volume capacity of 1,550 cubic meters each. The third tank has a diameter of five meters and a length of 28 meters with a volume capacity of approximately 520 cubic meters.

According to AIDA, more than 500 shipyard workers and 500 external employees from other service providers, in addition to 120 Caterpillar employees, participated in the construction of the unit and the assembly of the four dual-fuel engines at the Neptun yard.

As of Dec. 2, it is 365 days until the scheduled delivery of the 180,000-ton, 5,200-passenger AIDAnova, the first cruise ship that will operate on LNG both at sea and in port. A sister ship has been ordered for spring 2021 delivery.