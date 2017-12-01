Columbia Wins Management Contract for Next Two Marella Ships

Marella Cruises has appointed Columbia Cruise Services (CCS) the technical management contract for its newest and largest ship Marella Explorer and its next ship currently sailing as Mein Schiff 2, according to a statement.

From 2019, CCS will manage all of Marella Cruises six-ship fleet including the Marella Explorer and Mein Schiff 2. Both of these ships both undergo an extensive refit.

Adrian Hibbert, Marella Cruises Director of operations said: "I am delighted to announce our extended partnership with Columbia Cruise Services. We consider them to be a leader in cruise ship management and I am pleased that they will support us to deliver our next two ships. The tender process for the technical management of the newest ships in the Marella Cruises fleet was a lengthy and rigorous one and we are confident that will deliver the excellent efficient operational service we have come to see."

CCS Managing Director Olaf Groeger said: "The appointment of Marella vessels five and six to CCS did not happen by default. We are proud that we withstood the extensive tender process, and assure that we put all efforts into a successful continuation and development of our cooperation with Marella Cruises."

Behind the scenes the preparations for this large-scale project are already in full swing.

“The takeover process for the Marella Explorer has started” explained CCS Fleet Manager André Bloemendaal. “A task force for the project kick-off has been initiated and will join the future Marella Explorer for familiarization with the vessel and its specifics already this week.”