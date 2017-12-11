IAATO: New App for Antarctic Staff and Visitors

The International Association of Antarctica Tour Operators (IAATO) has launched a free iOS and Android app for staff guiding visitors in Antarctica that makes it quick and easy for users in the field to access essential information, without the need for a phone signal, according to a statement.

IAATO developed the new Polar Guide Antarctica app to include existing operational procedures and guidelines for wildlife watching, visiting specific sites, being a responsible Antarctic visitor, preventing the introduction of alien species and more.

The app is also intended to be a useful resource and a learning tool.

“The new IAATO Polar Guide: Antarctica app is the perfect support tool for IAATO staff in the field.” said Lisa Kelley, IAATO Head of Operations. “Users can quickly refer to essential information in order to meet all IAATO and Antarctic Treaty System requirements for safe and ethical operations on and around the white continent.

“Given the importance of the Antarctic Treaty System for IAATO’s mission of environmentally responsible travel and as a shining example of peaceful international collaboration, it seemed fitting to launch the app on Antarctica Day, which celebrates the signing of the Antarctic Treaty 58 years ago. “

The app will allow users to stay up to speed with the latest IAATO vessel and International Maritime Organisation (IMO) information for effective yacht and ship operations; and enable them to support Antarctic science and conservation while enhancing their experience in Antarctica by checking out selected citizen science projects.