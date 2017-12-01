Cruise Industry News Annual Report

World Dream to Play Role in HK's Symphony of Lights

World Dream

The new Dream Cruises World Dream will become the first and only cruise ship to take part in Hong Kong's revamped “A Symphony of Lights” extravaganza, an event that takes place on Fridays. 

Equipped with a state-of-the-art LED lighting system, World Dream will transform her exterior into a 300-meter long, 18-deck electronic canvas to create a luminous display to further enhance the dazzling spectacle every Friday night, adding even more color to Hong Kong’s skyline, the company said. 

The World Dream is also showcasing Asia’s first ever laser and fireworks display at sea.

Additionally, every Saturday night during World Dream’s two-night weekend getaway cruises, guests will be treated to a light show with laser beams, the company said. 

 

