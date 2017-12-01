Carnival Returns to San Juan with Carnival Conquest

Carnival Cruise Line returned to San Juan when the 110,000-ton Carnival Conquest arrived at the historic Puerto Rican capital on Thursday, Nov. 30.

This marks the first of dozens of port of call visits to the island destination by Carnival Cruise Line ships in the coming weeks, the company said.

Carnival will resume sailing from San Juan as an embarkation port when the Carnival Fascination begins year-round seven-day Southern Caribbean schedule Feb. 18.

The Carnival Fascination is currently being chartered to FEMA to house relief workers in St. Croix.