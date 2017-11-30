Princess: Sky Princess to Debut in Med in 2019

Princess Cruises announced that its fourth Royal-class ship will be named Sky Princess and is scheduled to debut in October 2019 on a series of Mediterranean voyages.

The 143,700 ton, 3,660-passenger vessel will feature an evolution of the successful design platform used for previous Royal-class ships, the company said.

“Sky Princess continues a Princess Cruises legacy and honors one of our previous ships,” said Jan Swartz, group president of Princess Cruises and Carnival Australia. “When Princess merged with Sitmar Cruises in 1988, Sky Princess joined our fleet and sailed with us for 12 years. Now more than 30 years later, a new Sky Princess will join the fleet featuring our modern design platform and contemporary innovations offered to exceed our guests’ expectations.”

The inaugural Mediterranean deployment of Sky Princess features 10 cruise departures on eight itinerary options.

First up, is a seven-day "Mediterranean & Adriatic" cruise from Athens (Piraeus) to Barcelona departing on October 20, 2019. This voyage is combinable with a seven-day Mediterranean Barcelona to Rome (Civitavecchia) voyage for a 14-day Inaugural "Western Mediterranean & Adriatic Medley" from Athens to Rome.

In addition, Sky Princess will sail on a new seven-day Mediterranean roundtrip Rome voyage, combinable with a seven-day Mediterranean Barcelona to Rome for a 14-day "Western Mediterranean Medley" voyage calling in some of the most iconic ports in the Mediterranean Sea.

The ship then sails from Barcelona to Ft. Lauderdale ahead of a expect winter season in the Caribbean.