Costa Pacifica and Magica Drydock in Marseille

Costa Crociere drydocked the Magica at Chantier Naval de Marseille, while the Pacifica currently occupies the same drydock.

Both ships saw regular maintenance, according to Costa, along with significant public area and interior upgrades.

The Magica the Vicenza Club Restaurants and Bellagio Buffet Restaurant get new layouts and galley updates. The ship also saw significant renovations in the spa.

The Costa Pacifica is getting a new digital signage system, including high-resolution monitors and interactive screens.

The ship is also scheduled to get Pizzeria Pummid’Oro and both ships are seeing the addition of Gelateria Amarillo.