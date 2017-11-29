Five Princess Ships in Europe for 2019 Summer

Princess Cruises today announced its 2019 cruises and cruisetours, open for sale December 14, 2017.

The 2019 season features five ships sailing to 130 destinations, the company said.

Guests can choose from 85 unique itineraries on 211 cruise departures, visiting 37 countries, featuring 30 ports with longer time ashore, including five ports with overnight stays.

"Europe is a destination our guests want to come back to year after year," said Jan Swartz, Princess Cruises and Carnival Australia group president. "Our 2019 itineraries offer so many desired European destinations and experiences that will leave our guests inspired and changed by the local culture, food, landscape and charm of these iconic places."

Among the highlights for the 2019 season include Northern Europe, with the cruise line's return to Greenland on Pacific Princess, new departures out of Dublin on the popular British Isles itineraries aboard Crown Princess and the opportunity to search for the Northern Lights in Norway on Sapphire Princess, sailing the longest season ever out of London (Southampton), England, according to Princess.

