Celebrity Announces 2019 Alaska Program

Celebrity Eclipse

Celebrity Cruises has announced its 2019 Alaska season with the Solstice, Eclipse and Millennium sailing seven-day cruises.

The Eclipse and Millennium will both sail from Vancouver. The Eclipse will sail roundtrip Inside Passage cruises, calling at Ketchikan and Juneau. (These cruises are offered on the Infinity from Seattle in 2018.) In addition, the Eclipse will sail Pacific coastal cruises from San Diego, Los Angeles and Vancouver from seven to nine nights. The Millennium will sail open-jaw between Vancouver and Seward.

The Solstice will continue to sail from Seattle on roundtrip voyages visiting Victoria, Ketchikan, Skagway and Juneau.

April 22, 2018
