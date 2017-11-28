Cruise Industry News 101

Ritz-Carlton Goes with Resco's Central Reservations System

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection Vessel Rendering

Rescompany Systems is pleased to announce that an agreement has been signed with The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection for implementation of Resco's Central Reservations Solution (CRS).

Resco's CRS is ideally suited to provide tailored booking solutions required for the new line's product offerings, Resco said, in a statement. 

Resco's modules provide solutions for cruise, tour, hotel and air packaging as well as personalized booking options, large and small group sales management, GDS integration and much more. Resco's new user interfaces and shopping cart features are very intuitive, easy to use and include fully customizable user views.

Rescompany is capitalizing on having a combined central reservation, CRM and onboard system (PMS/POS) in one package, the company said. 

The Resco CRM, Loyalty and Business Intelligence systems are available and integrated to the ship systems and help broaden customer touch points.

"The modules provide a collection of feedback to allow for high customer engagement and satisfaction. The Resco suite is designed specifically for the cruise industry product and is the only solution in the world to provide a complete 360-degree view of the cruise customer - shore to ship and back," the company said. 

