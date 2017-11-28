Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking

Pullmantur Names VP Ship Op and Director Technical

From left: Bernd Weidacher, Plamen Belyovski

Pullmantur Cruceros has named Bernd Weidacher to vice president of ship operations and Plamen Belyovski to director of technical ship management.

Weidacher is responsible for the onboard revenue departments, ports and ground operations, shore excursions and fleet marine operations, as well as operations efficiencies and costs and onboard revenue management. He reports directly to Pullmantur Cruceros President and CEO Richard Vogel.

Weidacher brings 20 years of cruise industry experience, according to Pullmantur, and has expertise in a wide range of areas, including hotel, marine, drydock projects and refurbishments.

Belyovski has extensive experience as a naval engineer and has worked 24 years as a chief engineer aboard a range of different ships. His responsibilities include coordinating and supervising technical services, ensuring security and maintenance of all the ships in the fleet, budget control and drydock projects.  Belyovski reports to Weidacher.

April 22, 2018
San Diego

