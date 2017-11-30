St. Kitts Pier Deal Done

The deal to construct a second cruise pier in St. Kitts was officially signed between St. Christopher Air and Sea Port Authority (SCASPA) and the Canadian Commercial Corporation (CCC)—the Canadian government’s official contracting organization, according to The St. Kitts & Nevis Observer. Construction is set to start in early 2018 and will take 18 months.

The second pier will be constructed west of the current pier and south of the marina at Port Zante. CCC will hire local subcontractors to assist in the construction.

Addressing the ceremony on behalf of the Canadian Government, High Commissioner of Canada to St. Kitts and Nevis, Her Excellency Marie Legault said that the new pier will be a climate-resilient port facility, noting the damage of the pier in Dominica due to Hurricane Maria.

The second cruise pier is among the projects listed in a memorandum of understanding signed between the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis and the CCC in 2015.

The construction of the pier is estimated to be costing $43.2 million.

The construction is scheduled to be complete by the 2019 cruise season.