AIDA Expands LNG Operation in Ports

AIDA Cruises said in its latest sustainability report that it will gradually be supplying the AIDAperla with LNG while docked in Barcelona, Marseille and Civitavecchia.

The AIDAprima launched the line’s first LNG operation in port in 2016 and has been able to operate a dual fuel engine on LNG in Hamburg, Southampton, Le Havre, Zebrugge and Rotterdam.

Moving the AIDAprima to the Canary Islands and Madeira, AIDA said it is also working to set up the ship’s LNG supply in Madeira.

Next fall, AIDA will be introducing the AIDAnova, the first cruise ship to operate on LNG as its primary fuel while at sea and in port.