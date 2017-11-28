Cruise Industry News Annual Report

MSC Fantasia Marks Inaugural Call in Pointe-a-Pitre

MSC Fantasia

The MSC Fantasia made her inaugural call in Pointe-a-Pitre, Guadeloupe on Nov. 26.

She will be calling at Pointe-a-Pitre every Sunday until April 8, 2018.

