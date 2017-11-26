Nanaimo Port Authority Board of Directors Elects New Chair and Vice Chair

Dr. Michelle Corfield has been elected as the Chair of the Nanaimo Port Authority Board of Directors by acclamation following the resignation of Moira Jenkins, according to a statement.

Dr. Corfield is the Municipal Appointee on the Board, appointed by the City of Nanaimo on July 1, 2015.

“I am excited to work with the team in this new role," she said. "I believe that we will be able to work collaboratively and collectively with our community partners to position Nanaimo for new economic opportunities.”

Dr. Corfield is an entrepreneur with businesses from the Commercial fishing industry to independent management consultant.

Over the years she has served as a board member for various organizations and societies including the College of Physicians and Surgeons of British Columbia. She is one of the founding partners and designers of the BC Multi-Sectoral Leadership Initiative. She holds a Doctorate in Organizational Leadership Management, Masters of Conflict Analysis and Management, and B.A. in First Nations Studies. Dr. Corfield has proven herself to be an innovative facilitator, mediator, and process designer. She has spent many years working towards developing ways to move First Nations people and communities forward using a balanced, holistic approach.

Donna Hais has been elected as the Vice Chair of the Board. Donna is a Federal Appointee representing the Lessee User Group and been on the Board since October 30, 2014. She is currently a partner and General Manager of R.W. (Bob) Wall Ltd., a reputable construction company doing business in Nanaimo for over 25 years. Among her many accomplishments, Hais has been the President of the Greater Nanaimo Chamber of Commerce, President of the Nanaimo Executive Association, and an active member of the Young Professionals of Nanaimo Advisory Group for almost 10 years. In 2014, she won the Community Business Leader – BC Business Excellence Award in 2014.

Vice – Chair Donna Hais remarks: “I am excited to be working with such a dynamic and innovative group of people as we grow the business of the Port and create new opportunities for our Community .“

Nanaimo’s Port Authority’s President & CEO Ewan Moir comments: “I have worked with Michelle and Donna on a number of initiatives since joining the port authority in early October and have been very impressed with their local knowledge, business acumen and board governance experience. It will continue to be a pleasure to work with both of them in their new roles as board chair and vice-chair.