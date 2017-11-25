Port of Townsville Unveils New Staff Uniform for Cruise Ship Visits

The Port of Townsville team has announced a new cruise-welcome uniform for staff, designed in collaboration with local silk artist Pip Earl of fashion label Pipsilk. The uniforms will debut ahead of the port's biggest-yet cruise season.

The design features silk panels and scarves in a pattern inspired by the images and colons of the tropics and Great Barrier Reef, according to a statement.

Townsville’s cruise season kicks off on Nov. 29with the arrival of Seabourn Encore.

Port of Townsville Acting Chief Executive Officer said that the Port of Townsville team had set itself a goal of having the best “welcome experience” of any cruise destination in Australia.

“I look forward to welcoming Seabourn Encore next week and will be very proud to watch Port staff wearing this fantastic uniform and welcome passengers as they disembark the vessel.”

“Incorporating the colours of our region into the design provides a unique flair to the uniform and its distinctive look will mean passengers and crew can easily identify Port of Townsville staff,” she said.

Pipsilk designer Pip Earl said that the opportunity to get exposure of her designs to such a huge international audience was very exciting.

“As an independent and local designer at Textile Collective based at Castletown, I am thrilled at the chance to partner with the Port of Townsville,” said Earl.

“The pieces I make are influenced by the environment and landscape of the Townsville region.”

“As a self-taught silk painter, images of my art are digitally printed on high quality fabrics. The images are mostly North Queensland flora and fauna but a few surprises too.”

“I produce silk paintings, scarves, prints, dresses, tops, leggings, cushion covers, tote bags and fabrics.”

Port of Townsville will update the cruise ship uniform at the start of each season, giving more local designers the opportunity to feature their work.