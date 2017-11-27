Nicko Cruises Announces Ocean Deployment for 2019

Nicko Cruises announced deployment for its inaugural ocean program for summer 2019, sailing the new 200-guest World Explorer. The company is expanding, going into the ocean cruise game after a successful build up on Europe's rivers.

The inaugural cruise sold exclusively under the Nicko banner will be a week-long sailing from Porto to Palma on May 2, 2019, although two repositioning cruises to and from South America are offered prior to that, and will be sold in multiple markets. The vessel is scheduled to sail the 2018-2019 winter in Antarctica for Quark Expeditions.

May 2019 will see the ship offer four itineraries in the Western Mediterranean, before moving to Northern Europe for the Norwegian fjords, with two 13-day cruises offered.

In July there are two 12-day roundtrip sailings from Kiel to the Baltic capitals, which is followed by a eight-day cruise from Kiel to Iceland, and two 14-day Iceland and Greenland sailings.

On August 31, the vessel returns to Hamburg from Iceland, and then offers a week-long roundtrip Hamburg departure in mid September. The month concludes with a five-day Hamburg roundtrip sailing, and a 13-day cruise heading south from Hamburg, to Porto.

Finally, a repositioning cruise is also on sale, departing Oct. 4 aboard the World Explorer and sailing from Lisbon to Rio.