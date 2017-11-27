Pullmantur Launches Middle East Program for Winter 2018-2019

Pullmantur Announcement

Pullmantur will be back in Dubai, sailing a seasonal "Legends of Arabia" program for the winter 2018-2019 cruise season, the company announced.

The Horizon will sail on a week-long itinerary from Dubai, featuring an overnight to start the cruise. Calls include Abu Dhabi, Khasab, Fujairah and Muscat

Pricing starts at 589 euro per person, according to deployment published on the Pullmantur website.

With the Horizon in the Middle East, the company is expected to sail the Zenith in the Canaries, Monarch in the Caribbean and Sovereign in South America.

