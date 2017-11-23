MSC Sinfonia Inaugurates Pomene Bay

MSC Cruises is upping its game out of South Africa as the MSC Sinfonia made its first call to Pomene Bay in Mozambique, a new destination MSC said is a marine safari-style experience.

Pomene Bay is a remote and unspoiled peninsula, 605 km north of Mozambique’s Capital Maputo and 170 km south of Vilanculos, the company said.

It will offer a marine safari experience, complete with its own beach club, the MSC Pomene Safari Beach Club, exclusively for MSC Cruises guests sailing on the MSC Sinfonia from Durban, South Africa.

Pierfrancesco Vago, MSC Cruises’ Executive Chairman said: “The addition to South African itineraries of Pomene Bay will be a game-changer for cruise holidays in the region. It is a reflection of our ongoing commitment to innovation, also when it comes to destinations and guest experiences.

Vago continued: “Our vision for creating this unique marine safari experience is to give our guests exclusive access to some of the most beautiful and remote destinations in the world, as we are already doing for example with the Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve in the Caribbean. We want guests to discover the rich and varied marine life that inhabits the waters around Pomene Bay within a context that puts the preservation and respect of the local environment as our top, uncompromising priority.

“At MSC Cruises, as a company with over 300 years of seafaring tradition we have a passion for the sea and we respect the environment in which we operate,” Vago noted. “For this reason, wherever possible we create opportunities to protect and preserve the natural habitat of some of the amazing destinations that we have the privilege to call. We hope that in the future we can establish Pomene Bay as an official marine reserve. In the meantime, we committed to developing its facilities in harmony with the natural surroundings and with a strong environmental focus. We are also working with the local community to ensure a positive, long-term impact.”

There is a no trash policy and all garbage will be taken back onboard and delivered to the adequate port facilities in Durban.

MSC Cruises employed local workers for the renovation and construction work and will continue to employ local people to deliver the shore excursions and activities, upskilling them to meet international tourism standards.

Ross Volk, MSC Cruises’ Country Manager South Africa said: “The addition of Pomene Bay will give guests more reasons to cruise with MSC Cruises. Portuguese Island is represents a day of fun and festivities, Pomene Bay will enhance the cruise experience with an element of tranquillity, serenity and discovery, bringing something fresh and exciting to our itineraries. Whether seeking a romantic getaway, exploring one of the spectacular beaches in the world, or a vacation that meets the needs of the whole family, our guests will be able to discover and enjoy an extraordinary example of Mozambique’s magnificent nature.”

The MSC Pomene Safari Beach Club, will offer a range of facilities dedicated to the guests, including a Club House complete with swimming pool, three beach bars and spa services from the MSC Aurea Spa in two private cabanas. A further eight cabanas able to accommodate up to six people each and six private cabanas can be booked for the day. For the kids, there is a jungle gym play area that will host animations, games and activities. Local artists have provided carvings and light fittings for the buildings and many of the furnishings have been made locally. Guests are able to visit a nearby fishing village, where they can purchase local handicrafts.