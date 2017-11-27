FTI’s Refreshed Berlin Heads to Cuba and the Caribbean

The Berlin has completed her annual refreshing in drydock in Rijeka that included renovation of public rooms and technical upgrades, according to FTI Cruises.

"We are pleased to be able to inspire our guests with a fresh look on the Berlin, for example, in the restaurant. The usual family charm of our ship has been preserved, of course. In addition, we have set up a WiFi network so that our guests can send their loved ones back home the tropical holiday pictures from the ship without falling into the roaming cost trap,” commented Alexander Gessl, managing director.

The Berlin is now on her way to Cuba and will spend the winter in the Caribbean.

The trans-Atlantic cruise will take 30 nights, having left from Venice on Nov. 21, and will arrive in Havana on Dec. 21. The Berlin will then start a series of one-week trips from Havana to the Cayman islands and Montego Bay, Jamaica, alternating with sailings calling in Mexico.

On the way back to Havana, the ship also calls at Cienfuegos, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and also known for the beaches Maria La Gorda.