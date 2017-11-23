Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

Royal Caribbean Adds Business-Ready Features to Espresso

Espresso Logo

Royal Caribbean Cruises announced it has added even more business-ready features to its innovative reservation system, Espresso.

“A continuation of the updates that have been made every year since the system launched,” the company said, in a prepared statement. “In our efforts to continuously improve across all facets of the company, the intuitive tools introduced today are rooted in travel professionals' valuable feedback and designed to keep supporting their on-the-go work environment.”

Among the new updates, category swaps are now easier. Travel agents can reserve certain stateroom categories that are not in their group block by switching out staterooms with available inventory.

There are now also new interactive deck plans, which Royal Caribbean said would make blocking sets of staterooms easier with a trusty visual aid.

Finally, there are tour conductor credit notifications.

“This new feature will automatically let agents know the number of additional bookings needed to earn their next TC credit, which they can use to increase their profitability,” Royal Caribbean said. “This is key to assisting travel partners as they make reservations between their group block or as individual bookings.”

