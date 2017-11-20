Innovative Solutions on Display at Upcoming Passenger Ship Safety Miami

Passenger Ship Safety Miami

Carnival Cruise Line, Disney Cruise Lines, MSC Cruises, Royal Caribbean Cruises, Transport Canada and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue have all confirmed their attendance at Passenger Ship Safety Miami, Jan. 30-31, 2018.

The meeting will once again be chaired by Captain Buddy Reams, USCG (Retd), former Director of Prevention Operations – Seventh Coast Guard District, Chief Maritime Officer, NACE International.

The event will focus on the design of vessels and systems to increase safety, without compromising on the passenger experience, with other topics also on the agenda. 

This includes the new IMO regulations, which have enforced a review of lifeboat retrieval systems.

Stephen Assheur, Chairman of the LSA working group for the IMO, will share the new regulations affecting life boat release and retrieval system replacements, maintenance and training. In addition, he will also outline future changes impacting the LSA industry, including the impact of microclimates on lifeboats and their effect on passengers within Arctic and hot climates.

Passenger Ship Safety Miami will provide a forum for senior directors and VPs from cruise and ferry operators to meet, network, learn and share best practice to keep passengers safe at sea.

Free entry is provided to cruise and ferry operators.

